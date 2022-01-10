Former state senator running for Sioux Falls City Council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Brookings school board member and state senator Pamela Cole is running for Sioux Falls City Council.

Cole announced Monday she will seek the At-Large B seat, currently held by councilor Christine Erickson.

Cole says her focus will be on the challenges Sioux Falls faces such as affordable housing, food insecurity, and childcare.

The public is invited to two listening sessions with the candidate on Saturday, January 29th from 10 am-12 pm at the Caille Public Library and Saturday, February 5th from 10 am-12 pm at the Downtown Public Library.

Cole joins Rick Merkouris in the race for the seat.

The City of Sioux Falls election will be held on April 12th.

