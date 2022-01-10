Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Former state senator running for Sioux Falls City Council

Pamela Cole, courtesy SDDP
Pamela Cole, courtesy SDDP (KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Brookings school board member and state senator Pamela Cole is running for Sioux Falls City Council.

Cole announced Monday she will seek the At-Large B seat, currently held by councilor Christine Erickson.

Cole says her focus will be on the challenges Sioux Falls faces such as affordable housing, food insecurity, and childcare.

The public is invited to two listening sessions with the candidate on Saturday, January 29th from 10 am-12 pm at the Caille Public Library and Saturday, February 5th from 10 am-12 pm at the Downtown Public Library.

Cole joins Rick Merkouris in the race for the seat.

The City of Sioux Falls election will be held on April 12th.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
FILE (AP)
Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman
Aberdeen-native Adrianne Schaunaman was named Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2022.
Aberdeen native named Miss Rodeo South Dakota
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.
Sources: Sheriff Kevin Thom will not run for re-election in 2022

Latest News

Snow by Friday?
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
RAGBRAI announced the hiring of Iowa-native Matt Phippen to serve in the role.
RAGBRAI names new director of operations
South Dakota Municipal League endorses Medicaid expansion
South Dakota map
Refugee resettlement in South Dakota declining