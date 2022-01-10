Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Jackrabbit wrestlers pin Northern Iowa

SDSU beats 22nd ranked Panthers 27-13
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State controlled the second half of its wrestling dual against 22nd-ranked Northern Iowa Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena, opening the Big 12 Conference portion of its schedule with a 27-13 victory.

The Jackrabbits, who won seven of 10 matches in the dual, improved to 5-1 overall. UNI dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-2 against Big 12 opponents.

Leading 9-7 at the intermission, Tanner Cook gave SDSU some added cushion with a first-period pin of Cayd Lara. Ranked 29th at 165 pounds, Cook’s pin was his ninth of the season.

Cade DeVos, ranked 11th at 174 pounds, followed with a 10-6 decision over Pat Schoenfelder, while Cade King followed with a dual-sealing pin in the opening period against Dajun Johnson that pushed the Jackrabbit advantage to 24-7.

Heavyweight A.J. Nevills closed the dual with a 4-3 victory over Tyrell Gordon.

SDSU built its early lead with three decisions, starting with a 4-3 victory by Tanner Jordan over Kyle Gollhofer in the 125-pound matchup.

Clay Carlson, ranked sixth at 141 pounds, continued his winning ways with an 11-4 decision against 19th-ranked Cael Happel, with Daniel Kimball notching a come-from behind, 9-5 victory over Triston Lara in the 149-pound bout. Kimball trailed 4-2 entering the third period, but scored on an escape and added a takedown and four-point near-fall late in the final stanza.

Following the dual with UNI, SDSU compiled a 5-5 record in additional matches against the Panthers and Wyoming, the latter of which was unable to field a complete team for an originally scheduled triangular. Jordan scored a pair of narrow decisions over Wyoming wrestlers to end the day with a 3-0 record and Cook recorded his second pin of the day with a first-period fall against Cooper Voorhees.

Other winners for the Jackrabbits were Nevills and 133-pound newcomer Gabriel Tagg.

NOTES

  • Northern Iowa leads the all-time dual series, 40-6-1, but the Jackrabbits have won two of the last three matchups
  • Carlson and DeVos each tallied their 18th wins of the season
  • Kimball improved to 4-0 in duals this season, joining Carlson (6-0) and DeVos (5-0) as Jackrabbits with perfect marks
  • Attendance was 735

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits are scheduled to continue Big 12 dual competition by traveling Saturday to Utah Valley. Start time is set for 7 p.m. Mountain Time (8 p.m. Central) at Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 27, #22 NORTHERN IOWA 13

125: Tanner Jordan (SDSU) dec. Kyle Gollhofer (UNI), 4-3 133: Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) major dec. Caleb Gross (SDSU), 10-2 141: #6 Clay Carlson (SDSU) dec. #19 Cael Happel (UNI), 11-4 149: Daniel Kimball (SDSU) dec. Triston Lara (UNI), 9-5 157: Derek Holschlag (UNI) dec. Kenny O’Neil (SDSU), 7-1 165: #29 Tanner Cook (SDSU) def. Cayd Lara (UNI), by fall 1:24 174: #11 Cade DeVos (SDSU) dec. Pat Schoenfelder (UNI), 10-6 184: Cade King (SDSU) def. Dajun Johnson (UNI), by fall 1:55 197: Parker Keckeisen (UNI) def. Nick Casperson (SDSU), by fall 4:12 285: #23 A.J. Nevills (SDSU) dec. Tyrell Gordon (UNI), 4-3 Note: Keckeisen ranked fourth at 184 pounds ADDITIONAL MATCHES 125: Tanner Jordan (SDSU) dec. Brendon Garcia (WYO), 6-4 125: Tanner Jordan (SDSU) dec. Jake Svihel (WYO), 3-2 133: Gabriel Tagg (SDSU) tech. fall Darrick Stacey (WYO), 19-1 (4:07) 133: Job Greenwood (WYO) dec. Trayton Anderson (SDSU), 3-0 149: Jaron Jensen (WYO) dec. Daniel Kimball (SDSU), 4-2 157: Colin Realbuto (UNI) dec. Kenny O’Neil (SDSU), 8-2 165: Cooper Voorhees (WYO) dec. Jack Thomsen (SDSU), 6-4 [SV-1] 165: #29 Tanner Cook (SDSU) def. Cooper Voorhees, by fall 2:40 285: Terren Swartz (WYO) dec. Bowen McConville (SDSU), 5-3 285: #23 A.J. Nevills (SDSU) dec. Terren Swartz (WYO), 8-2

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Peter Groenhoff
Man accused of kidnapping child at Watertown Menards convicted
Thune
Thune to seek re-election to the U.S. Senate
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
With authorities continuing to search for more victims of an alleged Virginia serial killer,...
2 women identified in alleged Virginia shopping cart serial killer investigation

Latest News

Pin during victory over Northern Iowa
SDSU wrestlers defeat UNI
In post against USD
SDSU men get physical inside against USD
In post against USD
State-U Mens Recap
During USD's win over SDSU
Coyote women continue playing elite defense in win over Jackrabbits