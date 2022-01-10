Jackrabbit wrestlers pin Northern Iowa

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State controlled the second half of its wrestling dual against 22nd-ranked Northern Iowa Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena, opening the Big 12 Conference portion of its schedule with a 27-13 victory.

The Jackrabbits, who won seven of 10 matches in the dual, improved to 5-1 overall. UNI dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-2 against Big 12 opponents.

Leading 9-7 at the intermission, Tanner Cook gave SDSU some added cushion with a first-period pin of Cayd Lara. Ranked 29th at 165 pounds, Cook’s pin was his ninth of the season.

Cade DeVos, ranked 11th at 174 pounds, followed with a 10-6 decision over Pat Schoenfelder, while Cade King followed with a dual-sealing pin in the opening period against Dajun Johnson that pushed the Jackrabbit advantage to 24-7.

Heavyweight A.J. Nevills closed the dual with a 4-3 victory over Tyrell Gordon.

SDSU built its early lead with three decisions, starting with a 4-3 victory by Tanner Jordan over Kyle Gollhofer in the 125-pound matchup.

Clay Carlson, ranked sixth at 141 pounds, continued his winning ways with an 11-4 decision against 19th-ranked Cael Happel, with Daniel Kimball notching a come-from behind, 9-5 victory over Triston Lara in the 149-pound bout. Kimball trailed 4-2 entering the third period, but scored on an escape and added a takedown and four-point near-fall late in the final stanza.

Following the dual with UNI, SDSU compiled a 5-5 record in additional matches against the Panthers and Wyoming, the latter of which was unable to field a complete team for an originally scheduled triangular. Jordan scored a pair of narrow decisions over Wyoming wrestlers to end the day with a 3-0 record and Cook recorded his second pin of the day with a first-period fall against Cooper Voorhees.

Other winners for the Jackrabbits were Nevills and 133-pound newcomer Gabriel Tagg.

NOTES

Northern Iowa leads the all-time dual series, 40-6-1, but the Jackrabbits have won two of the last three matchups

Carlson and DeVos each tallied their 18th wins of the season

Kimball improved to 4-0 in duals this season, joining Carlson (6-0) and DeVos (5-0) as Jackrabbits with perfect marks

Attendance was 735

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits are scheduled to continue Big 12 dual competition by traveling Saturday to Utah Valley. Start time is set for 7 p.m. Mountain Time (8 p.m. Central) at Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 27, #22 NORTHERN IOWA 13

125: Tanner Jordan (SDSU) dec. Kyle Gollhofer (UNI), 4-3 133: Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) major dec. Caleb Gross (SDSU), 10-2 141: #6 Clay Carlson (SDSU) dec. #19 Cael Happel (UNI), 11-4 149: Daniel Kimball (SDSU) dec. Triston Lara (UNI), 9-5 157: Derek Holschlag (UNI) dec. Kenny O’Neil (SDSU), 7-1 165: #29 Tanner Cook (SDSU) def. Cayd Lara (UNI), by fall 1:24 174: #11 Cade DeVos (SDSU) dec. Pat Schoenfelder (UNI), 10-6 184: Cade King (SDSU) def. Dajun Johnson (UNI), by fall 1:55 197: Parker Keckeisen (UNI) def. Nick Casperson (SDSU), by fall 4:12 285: #23 A.J. Nevills (SDSU) dec. Tyrell Gordon (UNI), 4-3 Note: Keckeisen ranked fourth at 184 pounds ADDITIONAL MATCHES 125: Tanner Jordan (SDSU) dec. Brendon Garcia (WYO), 6-4 125: Tanner Jordan (SDSU) dec. Jake Svihel (WYO), 3-2 133: Gabriel Tagg (SDSU) tech. fall Darrick Stacey (WYO), 19-1 (4:07) 133: Job Greenwood (WYO) dec. Trayton Anderson (SDSU), 3-0 149: Jaron Jensen (WYO) dec. Daniel Kimball (SDSU), 4-2 157: Colin Realbuto (UNI) dec. Kenny O’Neil (SDSU), 8-2 165: Cooper Voorhees (WYO) dec. Jack Thomsen (SDSU), 6-4 [SV-1] 165: #29 Tanner Cook (SDSU) def. Cooper Voorhees, by fall 2:40 285: Terren Swartz (WYO) dec. Bowen McConville (SDSU), 5-3 285: #23 A.J. Nevills (SDSU) dec. Terren Swartz (WYO), 8-2

