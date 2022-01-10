Premier Center rises venue ticket sales ranking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Denny Sanford Premier Center has risen in an annual report ranking venues based on ticket sales.

Pollstar Magazine recently released their 2021 year-end Top 200 Arena Venues Worldwide for ticket sales. The Premier Center jumped to 76th, with 38,761 tickets sold and grossing $2,323,450 for reported non-competitive events.

The Sioux Falls venue ranked 136th in 2019, the last year Pollstar produced the report.

“To have the live event industry shut down after five years of tremendous success was heartbreaking, but it’s a true testament to the resilience of the City of Sioux Falls and the surrounding area to come out of the gate so strongly as the industry returns to full steam,” said Premier Center Asst. General Manager Jim Johnson in a press release.

Ticket sales have diminished nationwide since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, though they have begun to rebound since mid-2021. The Premier Center likely benefited in the rankings by being based in a state that implemented fewer coronavirus restrictions, though to what degree is unclear.

Pollstar is an entertainment industry trade magazine that specializes on concerts and other live events.

