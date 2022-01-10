Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Premier Center rises venue ticket sales ranking

Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Denny Sanford Premier Center has risen in an annual report ranking venues based on ticket sales.

Pollstar Magazine recently released their 2021 year-end Top 200 Arena Venues Worldwide for ticket sales. The Premier Center jumped to 76th, with 38,761 tickets sold and grossing $2,323,450 for reported non-competitive events.

The Sioux Falls venue ranked 136th in 2019, the last year Pollstar produced the report.

“To have the live event industry shut down after five years of tremendous success was heartbreaking, but it’s a true testament to the resilience of the City of Sioux Falls and the surrounding area to come out of the gate so strongly as the industry returns to full steam,” said Premier Center Asst. General Manager Jim Johnson in a press release.

Ticket sales have diminished nationwide since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, though they have begun to rebound since mid-2021. The Premier Center likely benefited in the rankings by being based in a state that implemented fewer coronavirus restrictions, though to what degree is unclear.

Pollstar is an entertainment industry trade magazine that specializes on concerts and other live events.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.
Sources: Sheriff Kevin Thom will not run for re-election in 2022
South Dakota colleges get ready to deal with Omicron Variant
South Dakota universities get ready to deal with Omicron Variant
File photo of a platoon of South Dakota National Guard troops in formation.
South Dakota guard unit headed for year at Guantanamo Bay

Latest News

Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.) (File)
Trump slams Rounds after he called 2020 election ‘fair’
File
Iowa lawmakers open session focused on taxes, unemployment
FILE (AP)
Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman
Agenda in Pierre: Marijuana, federal windfall, social issues