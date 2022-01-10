Avera Medical Minute
RAGBRAI names new director of operations

RAGBRAI announced the hiring of Iowa-native Matt Phippen to serve in the role.
RAGBRAI announced the hiring of Iowa-native Matt Phippen to serve in the role.(RAGBRAI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s well-known statewide bicycling event has a new director of operations.

RAGBRAI, short for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, on Monday announced the hiring of Matt Phippen to lead the organization that claims to host the “oldest, largest and longest recreational touring bicycle ride in the world.”

Phippen has a long association with RAGBRAI, starting in 1990 when his family hosted riders in his front yard. He has been a rider and also served as a vendor, on a town planning committee, and as a sponsor and pre-ride adviser.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

