Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Refugee resettlement in South Dakota declining

South Dakota map
South Dakota map(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - The agency that oversees refugee resettlement in South Dakota says there has been a noticeable decline in the number of people resettling in the state over the last few years.

According to Lutheran Social Services, South Dakota welcomed 52 refugees in 2021, compared to 439 in 2016. More than half of the people resettling in the state last year came from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa.

Lutheran Social Service president Rebecca Kiesow-Knudsen says an international slowdown in application processing the past four to five years has caused the low number of arrivals. The processing can take 18 months to two years.  

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.
Sources: Sheriff Kevin Thom will not run for re-election in 2022
South Dakota colleges get ready to deal with Omicron Variant
South Dakota universities get ready to deal with Omicron Variant
File photo of a platoon of South Dakota National Guard troops in formation.
South Dakota guard unit headed for year at Guantanamo Bay

Latest News

Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
South Dakota Municipal League endorses Medicaid expansion
Authorities issue warning after Sioux Falls victims hit by jury duty, title company scams
Drive-thru COVID-19 test administered in South Dakota (File)
6 COVID-19 deaths, 1,683 cases reported in South Dakota Monday