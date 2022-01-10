Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Reports: Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman

FILE (AP)
FILE (AP)(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Vikings are cleaning house after a disappointing 2021 season.

The team is firing both head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, according to a multiple reports.

Zimmer was hired as head coach in 2014. Over that time he had a 72-56-1 record and led the team to the NFC Championship Game in 2017, but owners Zygi and Mark Wilf decided to part ways on Monday after the team failed to make the playoffs for two years in a row.

Spielman joined the Vikings in 2006 and served as general manager since 2012. Minnesota was 132-123-2 during the regular season and 3-6 in the postseason during Spielman’s time with the team.

Now the team is tasked with replacing both Zimmer and Spielman in what will be a pivotal offseason for the team’s future.

The firings were first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.
Sources: Sheriff Kevin Thom will not run for re-election in 2022
South Dakota colleges get ready to deal with Omicron Variant
South Dakota universities get ready to deal with Omicron Variant
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Agenda in Pierre: Marijuana, federal windfall, social issues
Aberdeen-native Adrianne Schaunaman was named Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2022.
Aberdeen native named Miss Rodeo South Dakota
Aberdeen-native Adrianne Schaunaman was named Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2022. Schaunaman...
Aberdeen native named Miss Rodeo South Dakota
South Dakota lawmakers preparing for 2022 legislative session
South Dakota lawmakers preparing for 2022 legislative session