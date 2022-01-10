SDSU men get physical inside against USD

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State men handled South Dakota in their first rivalry meeting of the season, ripping their rivals 84-65 in Brookings.

A year ago USD won in Frost Arena for the first time in 21 years with a physical inside presence. That’s part of the reason SDSU emphasized post play this week. The Jackrabbits scored 34 in the paint and held the Coyotes down inside when they pulled away.

State visits Omaha Thursday night at 7:30 PM.

