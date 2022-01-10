South Dakota lawmakers preparing for 2022 legislative session

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - January 11th marks the beginning of the 2022 South Dakota Legislative session.

During the session, there are many topics discussed and legislators do their best to become as informed as possible and consider how a bill would affect everyone.

“Making sure that I’m looking at each issue not just from my own perspective, but from the perspective of others and trying to take that into account,” said Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt (R-Sioux Falls). “Not just basing it off of own value system but the value system of others.”

Some topics like bills surrounding gender identity have been a part of several past sessions, which will continue to be the case this year.

“There are going to be those social issues bills that come forward that I’m not looking forward to at all, it seems like we are always rehashing those same bills and it distracts from the work that we’re trying to do,” said Rep. Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls).

One of the big talking points expected this year involves medical and recreational marijuana.

“We definitely in my caucus support the will of the people, 54% of South Dakotans think that we should have adult-use marijuana,” said Smith.

House representatives say though social issues dominate discussions on the outside, a lot of time is spent on how to spend money and balance the budget.

“It’s important I think that we look at the long-term impact of where we’re spending those dollars and where my priority is, to make sure we’re spending that money on issues that will have long-term impacts for 30 plus years,” said Rehfeldt.

Each representative has been working on bills they feel are needed to improve South Dakota.

“On a personal level, I was on the summer study for workforce housing so there are a handful of bills related to that and affordable housing in our state, in order for the development of the workforce we need housing for people,” said Smith.

In the past few year’s legislators have worked on improving areas of mental health, some representatives still think there are areas to improve.

“We’ve concentrated a lot on adults, we really haven’t had conversations about those under 18 that have mental health issues and how we can better help them,” said Rehfeldt.

