Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Warmer Temps Coming

Highs back in the 40s Tomorrow
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have another chilly day on tap across the region. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for parts of northern South Dakota and western Minnesota until 10 a.m. After that, we’ll see decreasing cloud cover and plenty of sunshine. Highs will range from the teens in the north to the 20s in the south. We may see a few 30s in south central South Dakota! The wind will switch to the southeast.

Much warmer air will spill into the region for most of this week. Highs will jump into the 30s and 40s by tomorrow. We’ll keep those nicer, above-average temperatures around through most of the week. We’ll start to see some changes by Friday. We could see a little light snow and maybe a little wintry mix move through the region and knock highs into the 20s and 30s.

Over the weekend, we’ll be stuck in the 20s on Saturday but should jump well into the 30s on Sunday. We should stay dry heading into next week with highs hovering in the mid to upper 20s to near 30.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.
Sources: Sheriff Kevin Thom will not run for re-election in 2022
South Dakota colleges get ready to deal with Omicron Variant
South Dakota universities get ready to deal with Omicron Variant
A tourist boat navigates through a canyon in Furnas Lake, near Capitolio City, Brazil, Sept. 2,...
Wall of rock falls on boaters on Brazilian lake, killing 6

Latest News

Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
One More Cold Night Ahead
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warmer for Saturday