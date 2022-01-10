Warmer Temps Coming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have another chilly day on tap across the region. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for parts of northern South Dakota and western Minnesota until 10 a.m. After that, we’ll see decreasing cloud cover and plenty of sunshine. Highs will range from the teens in the north to the 20s in the south. We may see a few 30s in south central South Dakota! The wind will switch to the southeast.

Much warmer air will spill into the region for most of this week. Highs will jump into the 30s and 40s by tomorrow. We’ll keep those nicer, above-average temperatures around through most of the week. We’ll start to see some changes by Friday. We could see a little light snow and maybe a little wintry mix move through the region and knock highs into the 20s and 30s.

Over the weekend, we’ll be stuck in the 20s on Saturday but should jump well into the 30s on Sunday. We should stay dry heading into next week with highs hovering in the mid to upper 20s to near 30.

