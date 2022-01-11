33rd annual Funski takes place January 21

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A weekend of winter fun is set to return this month.

The 2022 Media One Funski takes place Jan. 21-22, and registration for events is now open.

The annual event, held each year at Great Bear Recreation Park, is a major fundraiser for the Children’s Inn. It features several outdoor winter competitions, including snow sculptures, skiing, and snow tube races. Last year’s event raised more than $30,000 for the Children’s Inn. Since its inception in 1989, the event has raised more than $1 million.

You can find a full schedule, including details on how to register event, here.

