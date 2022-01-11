Avera Medical Minute
Annual Pad Party seeks feminine hygiene product donations

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of women will hold a fundraiser referred to as a “Pad Party”. Katrina Lehr-McKinney and Carmen Toft are organizing the event on behalf of The Banquet.

Pads, tampons, liners, and incontinence products can be dropped inside designated boxes at the following businesses between January 10th and January 16th:

•Waterbury Heating and Cooling – 1401 E. Sioux Street

•Fit My Feet – 3534 S. Western Avenue

•Miner Brewing Company & Prairie Berry Winery Taproom – 2101 W. 41st Street

•Elegant Mommy – 207 W. 37th Street

•Fresh Produce – 400 N. Main Avenue

•Downtown Miller Funeral Home – 507 S. Main Avenue

•Rehfeld’s Art & Framing – 431 N. Phillips Avenue

•Arena Fit - 1618 S. Sycamore Ave.

Financial contributions can be made to The Pad Party via Promising Futures Fund online or by sending contributions to Promising Futures Fund, 834 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD, 57104

