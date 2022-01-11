Bengs discusses democratic bid for U.S. Senate

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brian Bengs is currently the only democratic candidate for U.S. Senate challenging Senator John Thune. Bengs spoke with the Brown County Democratic Forum on Monday.

Bengs, a former professor at Northern State University, outlined his plan for tax reformation as the center of his platform. Bengs is proposing to eliminate federal income taxes for the working and middle classes, as well as small businesses. This includes 90 percent of the American population.

”Ten percent provide 71 percent of the federal revenue. So, if we’re exempting 90 percent of the people, then we’re not taking a huge hit because the top ten percent is providing 71 percent of the revenue currently,” said Bengs.

Local democrats hope Bengs’s new ideas will set him apart from Thune if the incumbent earns the party’s nomination.

”Many people know, through the years, what John stands for, and now Brian will be able to contrast that there are other ideas,” said Brown County Democratic Party Co-Chair Sharon Stroschein.

As far as policies, Bengs believes Senator Thune has inconsistencies during his time in government leadership.

”There’s going to be inconsistencies, let me just say that, and I plan to highlight them and ask about them. You know, if he can explain them, let’s talk,” said Bengs.

As far as fundraising, Bengs knows he’s at a disadvantage.

”I’m not going to achieve $15 million, I know that. I just need to achieve enough to support me being able to go around and talking to the folks in the cafe’s and everything,” said Bengs.

Bengs will need to collect 1,600 signatures by March from members of the Democratic Party in order to officially become a candidate for senate.

