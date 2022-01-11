Avera Medical Minute
Bon Homme County school official arrested on possession charges

A batch of pot brownies has led to the arrest of the Bon Homme County School District choir director.
By Brian Allen
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 46-year-old Tabor man has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance following an incident involving pot brownies.

Michael Koranda is the choir director for the Bon Homme County School District. Investigators say he made a batch of pot brownies using THC Butter he had obtained during a trip to Colorado. Koranda’s mother took the brownies to the Tabor Community Center. She didn’t know they had been made with the THC product. Authorities became alerted to the situation after people at the center ate the brownies and began complaining of side effects.

Investigators say Koranda admitted to police that he had purchased the THC Butter and brought it back home with him and then made the brownies.

Koranda’s next court date is set for January 25th.

