Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Gov. Noem snnounces legislation seeking to block “action civics”

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem focused on investments in the workforce, housing, and...
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem focused on investments in the workforce, housing, and healthcare in her 2021 budget address.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem released the text of draft legislation Monday that she says aims to block Action Civics as the basis of education for South Dakota students.

“Our Founding Fathers wanted the American people to be well-educated in our system of government, so our students should learn how to participate in it,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “As John Adams said, ‘Children should be educated and instructed in the principles of freedom.’ They should not, however, be forced to choose one political ideology over another or be forced to protest or lobby as part of their education. In South Dakota, we will focus on education, not indoctrination.”

Governor Noem previously addressed Action Civics with her signing of Executive Order 2021-11.

She also introduced legislation for the upcoming legislative session that looks to block Critical Race Theory as a basis of education for South Dakota students.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.) (File)
Trump slams Rounds after he called 2020 election ‘fair’
Aberdeen-native Adrianne Schaunaman was named Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2022.
Aberdeen native named Miss Rodeo South Dakota
Authorities issue warning after Sioux Falls victims hit by jury duty, title company scams

Latest News

A group of women will hold a fundraiser referred to as a “Pad Party”.
Annual Pad Party seeks feminine hygiene product donations
Brian Bengs is currently the only democratic candidate for U.S. Senate challenging Senator John...
Bengs discusses democratic bid for U.S. Senate
Sioux Falls housing inventory at an all-time low
Sioux Falls housing inventory at an all-time low
Sioux Falls housing inventory at an all-time low
Sioux Falls housing inventory at an all-time low