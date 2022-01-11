Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Maya Angelou becomes the first Black woman to appear on US quarter

The Maya Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters program.
The Maya Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters program.(United States Mint image)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States Mint announced Monday that it’s rolling out a quarter with Maya Angelou on it.

It makes the legendary poet and activist the first Black woman to appear on a U.S. quarter.

The Maya Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters program, which will include coins featuring prominent women in American history.

“Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program. Maya Angelou, featured on the reverse of this first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift,” said Mint Deputy Director Ventris C. Gibson.

Other quarters in the series will begin rolling out later in 2022 and through 2025.

California Congresswoman Barbara Lee is being credited with the achievement.

She introduced the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020. It passed in January 2021, ultimately paving the way for the creation of the new coins.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aberdeen-native Adrianne Schaunaman was named Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2022.
Aberdeen native named Miss Rodeo South Dakota
Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.) (File)
Trump slams Rounds after he called 2020 election ‘fair’
Authorities issue warning after Sioux Falls victims hit by jury duty, title company scams
FILE (AP)
Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday

Latest News

A neighbor is being called a hero after she pulled three kids out of a frozen pond they fell...
Neighbor pulls kids out of frozen pond they fell into
President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing...
Biden to push voting rights bill, back filibuster changes
A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass. Bank of America...
Bank of America slashes fees for account overdrafts
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says