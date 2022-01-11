Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Minnesota company acquires Hegg Realtors

Hegg Realtors logo
Hegg Realtors logo(Submitted)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnesota company has purchased Sioux Falls-based Hegg Realtors, creating one of the largest real estate companies in the region.

Edina Reality announced the acquisition Tuesday. The company is the largest real estate firm in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, according to a press release.

Hegg Realtors, which has realtors around the Sioux Falls region as well as the Black Hills, was founded in 1945. It is one of the largest realty companies in the state, with $1.22 billion in sales volume and nearly 4,000 units sold in 2021. Edina Reality earned $10.8 billion last year - meaning the combined companies sales volume surpassed $12 billion.

“By joining with Edina Realty, we have an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen our depth of services in the South Dakota market,” said Hegg CEO Gregg Gohl. “Edina Realty is known for its integrity, financial strength and operational excellence, and we are pleased to be a part of this dynamic organization.”

Chairman Bill Hegg and Gohl will continue to lead Hegg Realtors locally in partnership with Mason and Edina Realty President Sharry Schmid. The South Dakota company will maintain its local brand as Hegg Realtors, an Edina Realty company.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities issue warning after Sioux Falls victims hit by jury duty, title company scams
Aberdeen-native Adrianne Schaunaman was named Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2022.
Aberdeen native named Miss Rodeo South Dakota
Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.) (File)
Trump slams Rounds after he called 2020 election ‘fair’
FILE (AP)
Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday

Latest News

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (file)
South Dakota sets record for daily COVID-19 case count, active cases
Police
Person of interest held in triple homicide on reservation
There’s a new book on South Dakota high school basketball coaching legend Larry Luitjens. His...
New book on South Dakota high school coaching legend Larry Luitjens
Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) address the legislature in 2021 (file)
Noem’s State of the State address to kick of 2022 South Dakota legislative session