Minnesota company acquires Hegg Realtors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnesota company has purchased Sioux Falls-based Hegg Realtors, creating one of the largest real estate companies in the region.

Edina Reality announced the acquisition Tuesday. The company is the largest real estate firm in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, according to a press release.

Hegg Realtors, which has realtors around the Sioux Falls region as well as the Black Hills, was founded in 1945. It is one of the largest realty companies in the state, with $1.22 billion in sales volume and nearly 4,000 units sold in 2021. Edina Reality earned $10.8 billion last year - meaning the combined companies sales volume surpassed $12 billion.

“By joining with Edina Realty, we have an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen our depth of services in the South Dakota market,” said Hegg CEO Gregg Gohl. “Edina Realty is known for its integrity, financial strength and operational excellence, and we are pleased to be a part of this dynamic organization.”

Chairman Bill Hegg and Gohl will continue to lead Hegg Realtors locally in partnership with Mason and Edina Realty President Sharry Schmid. The South Dakota company will maintain its local brand as Hegg Realtors, an Edina Realty company.

