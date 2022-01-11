Avera Medical Minute
O’Gorman gets sweep of Washington in basketball doubleheader at Warriors gym

It was a good Knight for the O’Gorman girls and boys teams
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s always tough to win in a hostile environment. But the O’Gorman Knights overcame that element and swept a high school basketball doubleheader Monday night at the Washington gym.

It was the top two teams in Class “AA” in the girls game and the unbeaten Warriors appeared to be ojn their way to another win behind Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda’s 21 points. They were leading by 6 in the 3rd quarter when the Knights turned the momentum in their favor with an impressive 19-2 win, building an eleven point lead. Hannah Ronsiek with 20 and Kira Mentele with 16 paced the way for OG. Washington narrowed the lead to four but the Knights made free throws down the stretch to seal the 61-52 win.

The O’Gorman boys were also ranked 2nd in this week’s “AA” poll. But they also trailed the Warriors behind the inspired play of Mikele Kambalo (14 pts.) and Mandalla Mohamed with 12. They led by 6 late in the first half. But the Knights got a dunk from Gavin Muirhead and went on to win 62-51. David Alpers led the Knights with 16 points.

USF's hot shooting is the difference in win over Mount Marty
USF Women roll past Mount Marty at Stewart Center
Brady DeVries delivered a win as emergency goalie against the Rapid Rush while home from...
Emergency goalie from Rapid City gets a win against the Rush
Vikings will have a new coach and General Manager next season
Vikings clean house, fire Zimmer and Speilman
