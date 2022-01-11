Avera Medical Minute
Person of interest held in triple homicide on reservation

Police
Police(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Oglala Sioux tribal police and the FBI say they are investigating a triple homicide near Manderson.

The FBI says two men and a woman were fatally shot in the early morning hours last Wednesday at a home in Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Officials say a person of interest is in custody and is being held on unrelated charges.

The victims have been identified as 39-year-old Michael White Plume Sr., James Graham and Alma Garneaux, both 38. An online obituary says Garneaux was the mother of seven children. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Keeping kids in the loop with COVID-19 and vaccines