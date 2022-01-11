Rapid City’s Brady DeVries gets win as emergency goalie against the Rush

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Brady DeVries is a freshman at Grand Canyon University in Arizona, where he plays on the club hockey team. He was back home in Rapid City for the holidays and luckily he brought his skates and goalies equipment.

Because when the Utah Grizzlies suddenly found themselves without a goalie in their game against the Rush, he got the emergency call.

And as Vic Quick tells us, our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week got the biggest Christmas present of all.

Former Rapid City Rushmore net minder Brady DeVries stepped in as the emergency goalie for the Utah Grizzlies last Wednesday. DeVries stopped 18 of 21 shots, leading Utah to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Rush. “It was really fast paced, the shots were good you know. I didn’t feel like I couldn’t stop any of the ones they were shooting on me, it all came down to a couple of lucky bounces,” says Brady DeVries.

Utah Grizzlies Head Coach Ryan Kinasewich was impressed. “You know given the circumstances I thought he played great. He made some big saves, he kept us in the game and that’s all we could ask for. I thought our team did a tremendous job in front of him blocking shots and stuff like that, it was cool to see.”

When Utah scored the game-winner in overtime it was quite a rush of emotion. But during the game, DeVries tried to remain focused and not think about the possibility of winning. “Right before they scored their 3rd goal I was hoping for the win but I didn’t want to think about it to much and then they scored that game tying goal, and I couldn’t think about that for the rest of the game,” says Brady. Kinasewich says, “I don’t think I’ve seen a hockey team that excited before for a regular season win. It was quite the cool moment, he will cherish that forever I’m sure and so will we.”

After college Brady would like to get a chance to play pro hockey on a regular basis. But his journey to a 1-0 pro record has certainly been a memorable one. “It’s just kind of unbelievable, I never thought I be playing in a pro game especially this soon. It’s kind of surreal,” says DeVries. Kinasewich says, “Yeah, anything is possible, he moves really well. I think he does some work with Danny Battochio in town here. His movements are pretty sharp, he’s not the biggest guy but he definitely has the compete level to maybe have a pro career.”

