Sioux Falls housing inventory at an all-time low

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Unprecedented has been a common phrase over the past two years, and it’s a good way to describe the current housing market in Sioux Falls.

“This will be my 22nd year in the real estate industry and this has been the lowest we’ve ever seen inventory,” Amy Stockberger said, the owner of Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

Stockberger believes there are a couple of factors that decreased inventory such as a rise in COVID cases and even the weather.

“It’s kind of crazy but even us, who have been here forever, when we get those really cold temperatures, we just kind of retreat and stay in for a little bit,” Stockberger said.

There are 311 total homes on the market today, 38 of them are existing single-family homes, and roughly 1/3 of them are new construction homes. Which really displays the growth of the city.

“Sioux Falls has had steady growth for many years, in fact, if you look 10 years back we’ve grown by almost 29 percent,” Anne Ferrell said, the president of the Realtors Association of the Sioux Empire.

Ferrell wants to encourage potential buyers that there is nothing to fear.

“Work with your realtor, work with your lender, have a game plan, because there are houses out there. It’s just going to take some patience and a plan of action to find the right one and make it happen,” Ferrell said.

Sioux Falls remains a top destination for people to move to.

“We’re attracting a lot of people because we have good leadership and people are coming in for the opportunity they’re coming in for the freedoms,” Stockberger said.

