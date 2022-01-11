South Dakota sets record for daily COVID-19 case count, active cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active COVID-19 infections have reached a new peak in South Dakota after the state saw a record one-day spike in new cases Tuesday.

The Department of Health reported 4,110 new coronavirus cases, pushing the state’s total case count past 195,000. The previous largest single-day total was 2,254 reported on Jan. 5, though that report included data from an extended holiday weekend. The number of active cases rose over 3,200 to 20,475 - the highest total since COVID-19 was first detected in the state in the spring of 2020.

Despite the surge in new cases, the state’s COVID-19 death total remained unchanged at 2,528.

The number of people currently hospitalized rose slightly to 315. Health officials say this statistic can be helpful in tracking the true spread of the coronavirus since it is not reliant on testing, particularly now that at-home tests are prevalent. This number peaked in November of 2020 at over 500.

South Dakota is also seeing one of the highest test positivity rates since the pandemic began. The Department of Health reports 33.3% of all tests came back positive over the past seven days. The national test positivity rate is also on the rise, but remains lower than South Dakota at 26.3%, according to Johns Hopkins University. South Dakota’s cumulative 7-day test positivity rate is 14%.

At-home coronavirus test results are not included in the state’s case daily count.

