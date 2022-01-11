T. Denny Sanford attorney cites email hacking in new court documents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A follow up to the legal battle over a child pornography investigation involving T. Denny Sanford.

As Dakota News Now has previously reported, Sanford’s electronic devices were being searched in 2019 and 2020 for potential child pornography.

Last November -- the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled that some documents that are part of the investigation should be released, but not search warrants.

In a new filing Monday, Sanford’s attorney Marty Jackley is pushing back against renewed attempts from the Argus Leader & ProPublica to unseal those search warrants.

The new filing also argues that Sanford’s email account was hacked, in a scam attempt to wire thousands of dollars. That led to the child pornography investigation.

Sanford has not been charged with any crime.

