Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

T. Denny Sanford attorney cites email hacking in new court documents

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A follow up to the legal battle over a child pornography investigation involving T. Denny Sanford.

As Dakota News Now has previously reported, Sanford’s electronic devices were being searched in 2019 and 2020 for potential child pornography.

Last November -- the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled that some documents that are part of the investigation should be released, but not search warrants.

In a new filing Monday, Sanford’s attorney Marty Jackley is pushing back against renewed attempts from the Argus Leader & ProPublica to unseal those search warrants.

The new filing also argues that Sanford’s email account was hacked, in a scam attempt to wire thousands of dollars. That led to the child pornography investigation.

Sanford has not been charged with any crime.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities issue warning after Sioux Falls victims hit by jury duty, title company scams
Aberdeen-native Adrianne Schaunaman was named Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2022.
Aberdeen native named Miss Rodeo South Dakota
Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.) (File)
Trump slams Rounds after he called 2020 election ‘fair’
FILE (AP)
Minnesota Vikings fire Zimmer, Spielman
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday

Latest News

Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) delivers her 2022 State of the State address on the floor of the...
Noem lays out legislative priorities in State of the State address
The 33rd annual Media One Funski is happening on January 21st and 22nd. It's a major fundraiser...
33rd annual Funski takes place January 21
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (file)
South Dakota sets record for daily COVID-19 case count, active cases
Hegg Realtors logo
Minnesota company acquires Hegg Realtors