Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Bridgewater-Emery Senior strives to be the best

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Julia Weber strives for perfection at Bridgewater-Emery High School.

“I think a big part of it was my parents always pushed me to be that way. And I just always saw the older kids working hard, and I always wanted to be that way too,” said Julia.

The 4.0 student is usually one of the best, at whatever she does.

“She is so successful. In not only academics, athletics. She’s also involved in student council, National Honor Society. She is really one of the most humble, successful students that I’ve had. You know, she doesn’t like to talk about herself. She likes to put others first,” said Principal Christena Schultz.

“You never know what’s going to happen in your high school career. But as long as you try as hard as you can, and give your 100 percent effort in your school work your sports. If you play them, or just really in anything, just giving 100 percent effort with your character and everything like that. If you give that, you’re going to enjoy your experience no matter what happens,” said Julia.

Julia has her college plans set.

“I’m going to Mount Marty for exercise science. And I’m going to play volleyball there, and I plan to become a physical therapist after that, and maybe start my own business or something like that,” said Julia

“She will do well. You know, academics have been something that have never really challenged Julia. And I think even though she’s going to go into some challenges in a program like that. She has the drive. She has the study skills, she has the self discipline,” said Christena.

And she’s going to enjoy every minute of her senior year..

“My classmates and I are super close. And you don’t get that in a big school or in a different school other than this one. Everyone here knows each other. They say “hi” to each other in the hallways. It’s like a family here. And when I get older, I want my kids to go to a school like this,” said Julia.

For being our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Julia receives a two-hundred dollar scholarship from Central Electric Cooperative which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

