Vikings clean house, fire Zimmer and Speilman

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN (Dakota News Now) -It wasn’t a good day to be an NFL coach or a GM for that matter if you were in the Vikings Division because the Vikes and Bears got rid of both.

Warranted or not, the Vikings have not produced the kind of results that fans expect. The players love Mike Zimmer and he’s always been very honest with the media which we appreciate. But an 8-9 season was the final straw. He’s gone after 8 years.

Rick Speilman is gone as General Manager as well. He shared a very classy thank you (as did Zimmer) to the team and the fans and thanked them for the past 16 years.

