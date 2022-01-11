Avera Medical Minute
Warmer, Breezy Today

Warm Weather Lingers
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine around the region today, but the wind will be picking up. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the north to the upper 40s out west. We may even see a few 50s in south central South Dakota! The wind will start from the south, but we’ll see that switch to the west and northwest this afternoon and pick up a bit. Wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible this afternoon. We’ll keep the 30s and 40s for highs around for Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next storms system will move through late Thursday night and into Friday. It will be a fast-moving system and will bring chances of rain and snow across the region. Right now, it looks like we’ll see minor accumulations across most of the region. Some parts of northeastern South Dakota and western Minnesota could see a couple of inches of fresh snow.

We’ll be cooler for the weekend, but not dramatically colder by any means. Highs will be in the 20s east and 30s west on Saturday and then we’ll be back in the 30s for all of us on Sunday.

