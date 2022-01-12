American Indian Movement leader Clyde Bellecourt dies at 85
Published: Jan. 12, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Clyde Bellecourt, a leader in the Native American struggle for civil rights and a founder of the American Indian Movement, has died. He was 85.
Bellecourt died Tuesday morning from cancer at his home in Minneapolis. Bellecourt was a co-founder in 1968 of AIM, which began as a local organization in Minneapolis that sought to grapple with issues of police brutality and discrimination against Native Americans.
The group would lead a string of major national protests in the 1970s, including a 71-day occupation in 1973 of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, to highlight corruption on the reservation and federal injustices against Indians.
