Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

American Indian Movement leader Clyde Bellecourt dies at 85

FILE - Clyde Bellecourt, co-founder or the American Indian Movement, speaks on Jan. 26, 2018,...
FILE - Clyde Bellecourt, co-founder or the American Indian Movement, speaks on Jan. 26, 2018, at Minneapolis City Hall, in Minneapolis. Bellecourt, a leader in the Native American struggle for civil rights and a founder of the American Indian Movement, has died. He was 85. Bellecourt died Tuesday , Jan. 11, 2022, from cancer at his home in Minneapolis, Peggy Bellecourt, his wife, told the Star Tribune.(Amy Forliti | AP Photo/Amy Forliti File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Clyde Bellecourt, a leader in the Native American struggle for civil rights and a founder of the American Indian Movement, has died. He was 85.

Bellecourt died Tuesday morning from cancer at his home in Minneapolis. Bellecourt was a co-founder in 1968 of AIM, which began as a local organization in Minneapolis that sought to grapple with issues of police brutality and discrimination against Native Americans.

The group would lead a string of major national protests in the 1970s, including a 71-day occupation in 1973 of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, to highlight corruption on the reservation and federal injustices against Indians.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A batch of pot brownies has led to the arrest of the Bon Homme County School District choir...
Bon Homme County school official arrested on possession charges
Police
Person of interest held in triple homicide on reservation
T. Denny Sanford attorney cites email hacking in new court documents
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (file)
South Dakota sets record for daily COVID-19 case count, active cases
Before the start of the Appraiser Certification Program Advisory Council meeting, an appraiser...
Future of Real Estate Appraisers uncertain in South Dakota

Latest News

City council passes first reading of lease with Startup Sioux Falls.
City Council passes second reading of lease with Startup Sioux Falls
City Council passes second reading of lease with Startup Sioux Falls
Could be a matter of life and death? “It could be it for sure could be for some of our...
SD Veterans Council names Sioux Falls VA Hospital Director in no-confidence letter
This week, the Day County Sheriff’s office in Webster had to close its doors to the public due...
Day County Sheriff’s office closed due to COVID cases