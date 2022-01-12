Another Great Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see another fantastic day across the region! Highs will range from the upper 30s in the north to near 50 out in central and southern parts of South Dakota. The wind will be lighter than yesterday and we’ll see clouds increase this afternoon. Tonight, there’s a slight chance for a few showers and flurries this evening and overnight, especially north of Highway 14. Thursday looks like another nice day, just a few degrees cooler.

We’re tracking a storm system moving in from the north for Friday which will not only increase the wind speeds but will also bring some snow back to the area. This looks to begin Friday morning and increase in intensity throughout Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Travel will be impacted for many especially those along I-29. Light to moderate accumulations are expected with the heaviest totals in eastern South Dakota and parts of Minnesota and northwest Iowa. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is set to go into effect for eastern parts of the region Friday.

This will be out of here for the weekend as cooler air settles in. Highs will fall to the lower 20s for many on Saturday especially for those that received more snowfall than western South Dakota which will get to the 30s. Sunday will be dry as well.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.