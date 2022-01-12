Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Another Great Day

Snow Chances Return Friday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see another fantastic day across the region! Highs will range from the upper 30s in the north to near 50 out in central and southern parts of South Dakota. The wind will be lighter than yesterday and we’ll see clouds increase this afternoon. Tonight, there’s a slight chance for a few showers and flurries this evening and overnight, especially north of Highway 14. Thursday looks like another nice day, just a few degrees cooler.

We’re tracking a storm system moving in from the north for Friday which will not only increase the wind speeds but will also bring some snow back to the area. This looks to begin Friday morning and increase in intensity throughout Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Travel will be impacted for many especially those along I-29. Light to moderate accumulations are expected with the heaviest totals in eastern South Dakota and parts of Minnesota and northwest Iowa. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is set to go into effect for eastern parts of the region Friday.

This will be out of here for the weekend as cooler air settles in. Highs will fall to the lower 20s for many on Saturday especially for those that received more snowfall than western South Dakota which will get to the 30s. Sunday will be dry as well.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A batch of pot brownies has led to the arrest of the Bon Homme County School District choir...
Bon Homme County school official arrested on possession charges
Police
Person of interest held in triple homicide on reservation
T. Denny Sanford attorney cites email hacking in new court documents
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (file)
South Dakota sets record for daily COVID-19 case count, active cases
Before the start of the Appraiser Certification Program Advisory Council meeting, an appraiser...
Future of Real Estate Appraisers uncertain in South Dakota

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warmer Temperatures
Snow by Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warmer Days Ahead
Snow by Friday?
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather