Basketball recap from Tuesday, January 11th with games in Garretson, Sanford Pentagon and N. Sioux City

Top-ranked Fliers, and doubleheaders at Pentagon and Dakota Valley
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, GARRETSON and N. SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top team in girls Class “A” played at Garretson Tuesday night where the Flandreau Fliers tried to keep their unbeaten season going. And they did so thanks to the inside-outside combination of Maria Parsley and Claire Sheppard as they defeated the Blue Dragons 55-29.

It was Sioux Valley and Hamlin in a doubleheader at the Sanford Pentagon. Hamlin won the girls game 56-30 and the 4th-ranked Cossack boys edged the Chargers 59-52 in the nightcap.

And 2 big games were played at Dakota Valley where the Panthers hosted West Central in boys and girls basketball games. Despite 29 points from Rylee Rosenquist the Trojans had balanced scoring and got some key 3-pointers from Addie Kramer down the stretch as the 3rd-ranked West Central team was a 64-53 winner over the #5 Panthers.

And in the boys game Isaac Bruns pumped home 30 points as the top-ranked Dakota Valley Panthers were 73-60 winners over West Central.

