Day County Sheriff’s office closed due to COVID cases

By Sarah Parkin
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEBSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, the Day County Sheriff’s office in Webster had to close its doors to the public due to a COVID case within their office.

”We did have a person within the office test positive for COVID. The nature of that is if one person tests positive in the Sheriff’s office, we’re all close contact,” said Sheriff Jerred Schreur.

The office is closed to the public, but essential workers like law enforcement aren’t able to fully close, even in close contact cases.

“Obviously, the Sheriff’s office can’t be closed, that’s not gonna happen, but we can attempt to limit our interaction with the public,” said Sheriff Schreur.

The Day County Sheriff’s office is already working with a small staff, which turns a COVID case into a major speed bump for the employees.

”So with only four of us, that’s me, my chief deputy and two deputies, that’s four of us for 24/7 coverage of the county. It’s short staffed as it is, stretched thin, so everybody’s working hard,” said Sheriff Schreur.

Although every employee is a close contact case, the deputies are still on patrol.

”We try to keep our distance. We try to do the best we can, but at the same time, we have to serve the people and respond to things. And like I said, a big part of that is interacting with them,” said Sheriff Schreur.

The Sheriff says if anybody is in need of assistance, the department will help to the best of their ability.

”Obviously if anybody needs us, give us a call. We’re happy to work through that. The intention of closing the office is it’s a public safety thing. I would want anybody who is positive or in close contact to quarantine themselves,” said Sheriff Schreur.

The Day County Sheriff’s office is hoping to be back open to the public next week.

