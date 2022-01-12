Avera Medical Minute
First COVID-19 child death reported in South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials say a child is among the six latest COVID-19 victims in South Dakota, marking the first coronavirus-related death of a child since the pandemic began.

The child was between the age of 0-9, according to the Department of Health’s dashboard, though no other details were provided.

The state saw an additional 2,708 cases Wednesday, while active infections rose by over 2,000 to 22,743, a new pandemic high.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations have also risen in recent days. Officials say 336 people are currently hospitalized, up 21 from Tuesday.

South Dakota’s test positivity rate remains high. Over 35% of tests over the past week came back positive, according to the DOH. The state’s cumulative average is 14%.

At-home coronavirus test results are not included in the state’s case daily count.

