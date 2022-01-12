Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Girl Scouts add new cookie ‘Adventurefuls’ to this year’s lineup

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe...
This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s that time of year again – Girl Scout cookie time.

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Toast-Yays, which debuted last year, will also be available again this year, alongside all the classics like Thin Mints and Samoas.

Girl Scout cookies are available to order now through April.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A batch of pot brownies has led to the arrest of the Bon Homme County School District choir...
Bon Homme County school official arrested on possession charges
SD Coronavirus
First COVID-19 child death reported in South Dakota
T. Denny Sanford attorney cites email hacking in new court documents
Police
Person of interest held in triple homicide on reservation
Could be a matter of life and death? “It could be it for sure could be for some of our...
SD Veterans Council names Sioux Falls VA Hospital Director in no-confidence letter

Latest News

Ronnie Spector appears in the press room after performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
‘60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
The IRS is warning the 2022 tax season could mean a delayed tax refund due to pandemic-related...
IRS bracing for chaotic tax season
The IRS is warning the 2022 tax season could mean a delayed tax refund due to pandemic-related...
IRS bracing for chaotic tax season
Heavy Snow Along and east of I-29
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg meets with lawmakers in Pierre.
South Dakota AG unable to fund office for missing Indigenous