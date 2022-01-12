New Years fitness challenge aiming to create habits instead of resolutions

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people struggle with their New Year’s resolution to exercise more, so Circuit Fitness started a 10-week challenge to help turn people’s resolution into a habit.

“Our 10-week fitness challenge is trying to make habits, not resolutions we want to make sure that we are making good habits, not bad ones where you only do something for a little while we want to make sure that we are continuously trying to improve ourselves,” said Circuit owner Tate Green.

The first week is often the hardest for many people but after that, it can start to become a routine.

“I started out just trying it for a week and then all of a sudden I got hooked and it went from 10 weeks to 20 weeks and then signed a year-long membership and I’ve been going almost 6 years now,” said Circuit Fitness Member Scott Rust.

Part of Circuit’s 10-week challenge is getting people to work out with someone new at the studio’s fitness classes.

“It’s great we all hold each other accountable we’ve all become friends together and we all work out together and talk stories with each other so it’s kind of like my morning group to get up with and have some fun,” said Rust.

Circuit Fitness staff hopes their ten-week challenge can draw in many people looking to start an exercise routine.

“We work with you so if you are more of the beginner side then we give you slightly easier workouts we’re going to give you one standard workout but if you need it to be easier try this or if you need it to be harder try this,” said Green.

The 10-week fitness challenge ends in march but for many people that will be just the start of their fitness routine.

