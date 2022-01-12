Avera Medical Minute
Officials to perform prescribed burn in northwest Sioux Falls Thursday

Property slated for a prescribed burn in northwest Sioux Falls on Jan. 13.
Property slated for a prescribed burn in northwest Sioux Falls on Jan. 13.(City of Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You might see some smoke in northwest Sioux Falls Thursday, but it’s coming from a controlled source.

Officials say Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be performing a prescribed burn on a city-owned drainage property Thursday afternoon.

The property is located on 60th Street N. near Annika Avenue, which is just north of Walmart in the northwestern corner of the city. The burn will take place between 1-5 p.m., weather permitting.

“This is a great collaboration between Public Works and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue” Josh Peterson, Environmental Services Manager said via a press release. “It provides a great training opportunity for SFFR while helping to control noxious weeds and manage vegetation growth on our drainage property.”

