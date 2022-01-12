Sioux Falls’ population surpasses 200,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Sioux Falls has passed a major milestone marking the city’s growth.

Officials announced Wednesday that the estimated population of Sioux Falls has surpassed 200,000.

The population of Sioux Falls now is estimated at 202,600, a growth of 6,750 people over the last year, according to a press release from the city. This 6,750-person increase over the past 12 months means the city grew at a rate of 3.45 percent.

Historically, Sioux Falls has averaged a 4,280-person annual increase for more than a decade, or 2.4 percent annually. In 2020, the city’s population grew by 5,100, or 2.7 percent.

The population estimate is calculated by Planning and Development Services, based on a variety of data points from the U.S. Census Bureau and local building permit information

How does Sioux Falls’ population compare to other cities?

While it is difficult to determine an exact ranking because other cities are changing too, a population of 200,000 would put Sioux Falls roughly in the neighborhood of 125th-130th largest city in the country. Other cities of comparable population (not including surrounding metropolitan areas) include Salt Lake City, Utah, Amarillo, Texas, and Augusta, Ga.

When it comes to other cities in our region, Fargo has an estimated current population of 125,804, while Rapid City is 80,169. Minneapolis has a population of over 420,000, though the Twin Cities metro area is over 3.5 million. Omaha has around 486,000 people, Lincoln has around 283,000, and Des Moines has around 215,000.

