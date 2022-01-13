10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 12th
Softball news, Girls basketball, Plays of the Week, a buzzer-beater in Yankton and DWU Women win big
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Newly sanctioned HS Softball in SD will be moving to the spring. Corsica-Stickney girls are hungry for a title. West Lyon’s girls look ahead to the big rivalry game with Central Lyon. Plays of the Week, and great finish at Yankton and the DWU women almost hit the century mark in a win at the Corn Palace.
