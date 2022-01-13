‘Burning of the Beetle’ event in the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Black Hills & Badlands SD, the Burning Beetle is a community celebration that focuses on our connection to the environment in the Black Hills. This project supports the arts in the local community and the development of an art installation to commemorate the changes occurring in our forest. Join in for a variety show, pub crawl, and more!

4:25 pm - Cross Country Team runs torches from Vigilance statue to high school.

4:30 pm - Gather at the Custer High School to get your torch.

5 pm - Torch march to pageant hill

5:15 pm - Light up the beetle

6:00 pm - Bug Crawl Pub Crawl - The Custer Beacon, The Custer Wolf, Calamity Jane, Gold Pan Saloon

