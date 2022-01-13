Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Celebrating dry January with mocktails

The number of adults participating in dry January has continued to grow over the last few years.
The number of adults participating in dry January has continued to grow over the last few years.
The number of adults participating in dry January has continued to grow over the last few years.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Forbes roughly one in seven Americans are participating in dry January cutting out all alcoholic beverages for the entire month.

The number of adults participating in dry January has continued to grow over the last few years leading to many places such as Prairie Cocoa and Confections adding mocktails to their menu.

MORE: New Years fitness challenge aiming to create habits instead of resolutions.

“My husband and I both don’t drink so there was never anywhere in Sioux Falls to go where you could have a fun mocktail in a nice environment so we decided we wanted to sell mocktails here,” Executive Pastry Chef Keyes Clemmer said.

Mocktails are made using a variety of non-alcoholic ingredients while still including many of the flavors people enjoy.

“We use Seedlip and Ritual. Seedlip is from the UK they are distilled and then our rituals are zero proof which is tequila, gin, and whiskey, and we pair them with homemade reductions and syrups to make our mocktails,” Director of Operations Courtney Weeldreyer said

The shop continuously updates its mocktail menu adding seasonal flavors throughout the year.

“We just kind of rotate through them and create new ones, we have a great staff that likes to play with our ingredients so they’re always coming up with new exciting mixtures,” Clemmer said.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Coronavirus
First COVID-19 child death reported in South Dakota
A batch of pot brownies has led to the arrest of the Bon Homme County School District choir...
Bon Homme County school official arrested on possession charges
Could be a matter of life and death? “It could be it for sure could be for some of our...
SD Veterans Council names Sioux Falls VA Hospital Director in no-confidence letter
Downtown Sioux Falls view from Holiday Inn City Center
Sioux Falls’ population surpasses 200,000
Our I-team is receiving calls and texts with concerns for Women incarcerated at the Women’s...
Allegations surface of South Dakota Prison Inmates being housed in frigid gym

Latest News

Roller derby movie
Sioux Falls Roller Doll writes/produces movie
Sioux Falls growing population could bring in more businesses
Sioux Falls growing population could bring in more businesses
Sioux Falls growing population could bring in more businesses
Sioux Falls growing population could bring in more businesses
A south Dakota physical therapist credits resources and family to manifest her dream.
Physical therapist credits resources, family to manifest dream