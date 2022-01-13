Celebrating dry January with mocktails

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Forbes roughly one in seven Americans are participating in dry January cutting out all alcoholic beverages for the entire month.

The number of adults participating in dry January has continued to grow over the last few years leading to many places such as Prairie Cocoa and Confections adding mocktails to their menu.

“My husband and I both don’t drink so there was never anywhere in Sioux Falls to go where you could have a fun mocktail in a nice environment so we decided we wanted to sell mocktails here,” Executive Pastry Chef Keyes Clemmer said.

Mocktails are made using a variety of non-alcoholic ingredients while still including many of the flavors people enjoy.

“We use Seedlip and Ritual. Seedlip is from the UK they are distilled and then our rituals are zero proof which is tequila, gin, and whiskey, and we pair them with homemade reductions and syrups to make our mocktails,” Director of Operations Courtney Weeldreyer said

The shop continuously updates its mocktail menu adding seasonal flavors throughout the year.

“We just kind of rotate through them and create new ones, we have a great staff that likes to play with our ingredients so they’re always coming up with new exciting mixtures,” Clemmer said.

