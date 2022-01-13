Corsica-Stickney girls basketball team looking for first State “B” title

CORSICA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Corsica Stickney girls are having another great season in basketball led by Avery Broughton.

They are ranked 2nd in Class “B” in the most recent poll, and for USD bound junior Avery Broughton, she’s really glad to be back on the floor after last year’s knee injury.

This is a very talented team with several weapons in addition to Broughton which makes them that much tougher to prepare for.

And they are on a mission to get back to the state tournament and get to that championship game and win it, something the Jaguars have never done. The fact that they even made the state tournament last year without Avery is pretty impressive. ”This group of girls is very resilient. To come back last year and still make the state tournament speaks to their resiliance. Like tonight we had 4 girls in double digits. we’ve always been very balanced and we know how to share the ball and to use what’s working. That’s just a testament to them always playing together and always being there for each other,” says Head Coach Lorisa Broughton.

Having Avery back healthy is huge and this group is very dangerous because of their combined experience in addition to all the talent. This was video from their win over a very good Tea Area team at the Pentagon.

