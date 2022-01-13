Avera Medical Minute
DWU women roll to 15th win with 6 players in double figures

Tigers almost hit the century mark against Midland
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The DWU women won for the 15th time in 19 games Wednesday night with a 95-50 win over Midland. 6 players were in double figures for the Tigers who shot 55% for the game.

Rynn Osthus and Matti Reiner led the way with 15 points each. Lacey Sprakel was next with 14 as DWU scored 52 points after intermission. Aspen Hansen chipped in with 12 points and Natalie Gottlob and Kaylee Kirk were also in double figures with 10 points each.

The Tigers (15-4) and now 7-4 in GPAC play and will host Mount Marty Sunday at 2:00 when it’s Pink the Palace.

