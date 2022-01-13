Avera Medical Minute
Illinois court sends Dakota Access pipeline plans back to regulators

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - An Illinois appellate court has set aside a decision by state regulators that would allow the Dakota Access oil pipeline to double capacity to 1.1 million barrels daily.

The appellate court ordered the Illinois Commerce Commission to review the public need for the project that moves North Dakota oil to a shipping point in Illinois.

The court says regulators must also consider regulatory violations in Pennsylvania by one of the pipeline’s owners.

The court ordered Illinois regulators to issue a new decision within 11 months, while restricting the pipeline’s capacity to 570,000 barrels per day.

