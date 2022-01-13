January 12th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tanner Cook tosses Cayd Lara down and finishes a pin to help SDSU’s wrestlers upset 22nd ranked Northern Iowa

Liv Korngable drives around and through the SDSU defense to beat the halftime buzzer during the Coyotes rivalry win.

West Central’s Addy Kramer hit nine three pointers to lead the Trojans to victory at Tea.

A pair of dunks top our countdown, the first a one hand rim rocker from Roosevelt’s Marcus Phillips.

And number one a posterizing dunk from Lincoln’s JT Rock.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.