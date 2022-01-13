Avera Medical Minute
January 12th Plays of the Week

Top plays from basketball and wrestling
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tanner Cook tosses Cayd Lara down and finishes a pin to help SDSU’s wrestlers upset 22nd ranked Northern Iowa

Liv Korngable drives around and through the SDSU defense to beat the halftime buzzer during the Coyotes rivalry win.

West Central’s Addy Kramer hit nine three pointers to lead the Trojans to victory at Tea.

A pair of dunks top our countdown, the first a one hand rim rocker from Roosevelt’s Marcus Phillips.

And number one a posterizing dunk from Lincoln’s JT Rock.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

Sioux Falls growing population could bring in more businesses
A south Dakota physical therapist credits resources and family to manifest her dream.
Our I-team is receiving calls and texts with concerns for Women incarcerated at the Women’s...
