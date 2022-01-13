SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have one more nice day across the region before some big changes coming for Friday. Clouds will increase today and we’ll see some slightly cooler high temperatures. Highs will range from the low 30s in the north to the low 40s in the south.

Winter Storm Watches and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for eastern South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa for the Friday. Snow will pick up in intensity as it moves in from the north Friday morning and throughout Friday afternoon. The wind will ramp up as the snow comes to an end gradually Friday night leading to areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. Traveling will be difficult Friday afternoon through Saturday morning especially along and east of I-29. Snow accumulations of 6-8″ will be possible for those under the Winter Storm Warning. Central and western South Dakota won’t see much for snowfall totals and might even see a little rain.

Thanks to the snow, highs for Saturday will be quite a bit cooler with some of us stuck in the teens. We should improve for Sunday and get back into the 20s and 30s around the region. We’ll start off next week nice but then see cooler air move in and drop highs back down into the single digits and teens around the region.

