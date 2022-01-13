Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

One More Nice Day

Snow, Wind Return Friday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have one more nice day across the region before some big changes coming for Friday. Clouds will increase today and we’ll see some slightly cooler high temperatures. Highs will range from the low 30s in the north to the low 40s in the south.

Winter Storm Watches and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for eastern South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa for the Friday. Snow will pick up in intensity as it moves in from the north Friday morning and throughout Friday afternoon. The wind will ramp up as the snow comes to an end gradually Friday night leading to areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. Traveling will be difficult Friday afternoon through Saturday morning especially along and east of I-29. Snow accumulations of 6-8″ will be possible for those under the Winter Storm Warning. Central and western South Dakota won’t see much for snowfall totals and might even see a little rain.

Thanks to the snow, highs for Saturday will be quite a bit cooler with some of us stuck in the teens. We should improve for Sunday and get back into the 20s and 30s around the region. We’ll start off next week nice but then see cooler air move in and drop highs back down into the single digits and teens around the region.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Coronavirus
First COVID-19 child death reported in South Dakota
A batch of pot brownies has led to the arrest of the Bon Homme County School District choir...
Bon Homme County school official arrested on possession charges
Could be a matter of life and death? “It could be it for sure could be for some of our...
SD Veterans Council names Sioux Falls VA Hospital Director in no-confidence letter
Downtown Sioux Falls view from Holiday Inn City Center
Sioux Falls’ population surpasses 200,000
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
Child struck by police cruiser in Iowa dies

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild Conditions for Now
Heavy Snow Along and east of I-29
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warmer Temperatures
Snow by Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather