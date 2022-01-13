Physical therapist credits resources, family to manifest dream

SPEARFISH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SD CEO East Women’s Business Center is now open and helping future business leaders on the eastern side of South Dakota. Originally that was a region covered by the Women’s Business Center in Spearfish when it opened 14 years ago. As you might imagine, covering all of the state’s 77,116 square miles is an immense task, so splitting up the two largest metros has been a long-term goal. Before that came to fruition, the Spearfish location at Black Hills State University was perfect for someone like Rapid City native Brandi Rainboth.

Rainboth (DPT, OCS) did not travel far to begin practicing physical therapy. It is something she has done for thirteen years, but it was not until about nine years into one practice that she thought about taking over the business or starting her own. That is when the nearby resource in Spearfish came into play. She admits she did not know where to start and only took a few business classes in physical therapy school.

After establishing a business plan and connecting with the right people, she was able to set up Spearfish Physical Therapy. Brandi is now about four years into running her own clinic and typically treats about 50-60 patients per week. With help from the Women’s Business Center and her family, opening the clinic while taking care of her kids became very realistic. It is one reason she is very excited to see a facility across the state benefit people locally.

“I was told in physical therapy school by a practice provider, if you’re a female don’t expect to run your own business because you can’t be a mom too. That’s not the case,” she said. “Yes I have a supportive family structure that allows me to do this which is wonderful, but I opened my clinic with a three-month-old baby. It was a lot of work, but it’s something I was able to do,” Rainboth added.

The new leader of the East Women’s Business Center shares that thought of optimism for the organization’s next chapter. Now a former business owner, Ashley Biggar begins a new role helping more people like Brandie as the SD CEO East Women’s Business Center Director. She is also incorporating a virtual environment to continue opening the doors to others that cannot always make it in person.

