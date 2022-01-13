Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls growing population could bring in more businesses

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Sioux Falls has seen more and more people coming and today the city announced a major milestone. The estimated population of South Dakotas largest city has now surpassed 200,000 residents.

The Sioux Falls Planning Department is always working to figure out what steps need to be taken to help the city with the increasing number of people.

“We are constantly putting our money back into roads, access to water, and those types of things,” said Jeff Eckhoff, City of Sioux Falls Director of Planning and Development. “All those pieces need to work together to make sure we can continue to grow in a managed and well-thought-out fashion.”

When cities reach big milestones in population numbers, it can also get national businesses to look at adding a new location to that city.

“Businesses look at numbers like that, 250,000 for the metro area was a big milestone, I think 200,000 for the city will be as well,” said Jodi Schwan, SiouxFalls.Business owner.

While the expanding population will entice more businesses, it is not the only factor businesses look at.

“We have a lot of nationals looking to expand and they are looking for communities that are expanding to, so absolutely Sioux Falls could potentially figure in where we might not have previously, we still have to have the right location, the right space the right size,” said Schwan.

2020 saw many businesses go under, but last year saw more people out and about again, and the trend is expected to continue. And at least one shopping area is seeing more retailers come in.

“One thing that they’re recently reporting on the retail front is the emergence once again of apparel retailers,” said Raquel Blount, Lloyd Companies VP of Commercial Real Estate.

The most important thing going forward both in population growth and in more business potentially coming is having enough housing.

“The mayor has a plan, we put some ideas forth to the council last week about ways to incent workforce housing, that accessible more affordable housing levels and we have to work at all fronts, it’s a very complicated, multifaceted thing,” said Eckhoff.

The Sioux Falls Planning Department has plans that go out 10-20 years, so they are prepared for the growing population and potential businesses, the only thing surprising to them is the rate of growth.

