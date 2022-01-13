Softball will move to the spring in 2023 in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There will be one more fall season of high school softball in South Dakota before it switches to the spring.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) made that decision today in Pierre.

The vote was 14-5 among the Class “AA” schools to make the switch to the spring. Games would start in April with the state champion in June, the weekend before the state golf tournament.

South Dakota is the final state in the national to have sanctioned softball. That happened on November 3rd. The board decided to seek input from the schools before making a decision on when the season would be played. There was even a possibility of playing in the summer like other states.

