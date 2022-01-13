Avera Medical Minute
Someone You Should Know: Downtown ambassador keeping Sioux Falls clean and safe

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you see a man with a neon shirt and a big smile, you have spotted the downtown ambassador for Sioux Falls, Martin Dill.

His official title is Public Space Manager. A job that involves beautification, sanitation, safety, and security for downtown.

“Martin had the perfect personality for the job. Because Martin is a very empathetic person, he can relate with people. He knows customer service, he’s run his own business in the past. He knows how to trouble-shoot situations, he’s got people skills,” said President of Downtown Sioux Falls Incorporated Joe Batcheller,

“I try to be very friendly and engaged and make eye contact and smile, and say hello to people and be as friendly as possible all the time,” said Martin.

Martin ran a lawn care service in Sioux Falls for almost 25 years and has experience with finding and showcasing the city’s beauty.

“I really love the idea of a thriving downtown,” said Martin.

He grew up in Sioux Falls and holds a special connection to both his job and the city.

“I mean really, kind of the perfect mix of what we were looking for. We really knocked it out of the park with Martin,” said Batcheller.

The job requires Martin to engage with people and offer assistance to those in need while creating a safe and enjoyable environment.

“People come up and ask us questions. They wanna know where things are, how to get to Falls Park, where’s the best sushi,” said Martin.

He makes sure everyone is seen and heard who crosses his path.

“Talk to them as if they were your buddy, you know, ask them how it’s going, what do they need, why they’re having a bad day. Ask if you can do anything for them,” said Martin.

Martin hopes to continue helping and connecting with the people of Sioux Falls; while promoting the city to tourists and keeping it immaculate.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

