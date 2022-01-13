West Lyon’s Meyer talks about the Central Lyon rivalry in girls basketball

INWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) -The West Lyon grisl are off to a terrific start after finishing as runner-up in the state tournament last year. Brooklyn Meyer and her teammates haven’t lost a game and Friday night they take on arch rival Central Lyon with lots of bragging rights at stake, since the Lyons have lost only once and that was West Lyon.

This rivalry spans all sports and it’s always a fun game for both teams. ”It’s always a big game when we play Central Lyon. It’s going to be a tough game, both teams are going to play hard. Sometimes it feels like we’re playing harder than we would other games. I mean that’s just kind of what happens. It’s kind of been ingrained into us since we were little that like we play Central Lyon and we have to beat them. We have to play hard and obviously with the football rivalry we try to treat it like another game but that one for some reason just feels like it means more,” says Meyer.

And it does. It’s bragging rights in Lyon County for the winner, so the ball’s in the Wildcats court as they go for a sweep. They won the first game 60-45.

Meyer by the way will play her college basketball at South Dakota State.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.