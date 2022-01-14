10pm Sportscast Thursday, January 13th
Summit league and Girls HS Hoops and NSIC Wrestling highlights
Published: Jan. 14, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night in Summit League basketball and both SDSU and USD won their conference games. The West Central, Washington and SF Christian girls won on the basketball court and the Augustana wrestlers picked up a 23-12 win at Northern Thursday night.
