15 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths Friday, along with over 2,600 new cases.

The latest deaths brings the state’s total to 2,559, according to the Department of Health. The latest victims include one person in their 40s, one in their 50s, six in their 60s, four in their 70s, and three over age 80.

Officials reported 2,641 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 203,137. Active infections rose to 26,835, once again setting a new record high for the state.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose slightly to 349. Officials say coronavirus patients are occupying 13% of the state’s hospital beds and 28% of the state’s ICU beds. Roughly 28% of hospital beds and 31% of ICU beds are still available.

According to the Department of Health, 69% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. The national average is nearly 80%, according to the CDC. Fifty-six percent of South Dakotans have received two doses, while 28% have received a booster dose - both below the national average.

At-home coronavirus test results are not included in the state’s case daily count.

