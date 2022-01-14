Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

15 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Friday

FILE/AP Photo
FILE/AP Photo(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths Friday, along with over 2,600 new cases.

The latest deaths brings the state’s total to 2,559, according to the Department of Health. The latest victims include one person in their 40s, one in their 50s, six in their 60s, four in their 70s, and three over age 80.

Officials reported 2,641 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 203,137. Active infections rose to 26,835, once again setting a new record high for the state.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose slightly to 349. Officials say coronavirus patients are occupying 13% of the state’s hospital beds and 28% of the state’s ICU beds. Roughly 28% of hospital beds and 31% of ICU beds are still available.

According to the Department of Health, 69% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. The national average is nearly 80%, according to the CDC. Fifty-six percent of South Dakotans have received two doses, while 28% have received a booster dose - both below the national average.

At-home coronavirus test results are not included in the state’s case daily count.

South Dakota's COVID-19 website

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sickness shutters Canistota School District
Sickness shutters Canistota School District
Our I-team is receiving calls and texts with concerns for Women incarcerated at the Women’s...
Allegations surface of South Dakota Prison Inmates being housed in frigid gym
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Travel challenges return for Friday
A Winter Storm is on the Way
SD Coronavirus
First COVID-19 child death reported in South Dakota

Latest News

File
South Dakota to receive $225 million to fix bridges under infrastructure plan
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign ad getting national attention
Noem releases new national ad touting record on “protecting girls sports”
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa hospitals stressed by high COVID spread, test demand
Reaction to Supreme Court blocking Biden’s Covid-19 mandate for workplaces
Reaction to Supreme Court blocking Biden’s COVID-19 mandate for workplaces