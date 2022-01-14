Interview: Doctor answers questions about at-home COVID-19 tests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the growing prevalence of at-home COVID-19 tests, many people have questions about the tests and what they should do if they test positive.

Dakota News Now spoke with Dr. Chad Thury of Avera Health to get answers on some of the most common questions.

One frequent question: If I test positive with an at-home test, do I need to get a PCR test, too?

“If you are having symptoms of COVID, and then do a home antigen test and it’s positive, I would trust that test,” Dr. Thury said. “That is going to be accurate test right now in the day and age. And, in that situation you don’t need to call the clinic just to get a PCR type test just to confirm it.”

